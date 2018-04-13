Star Wars Boba Fett and Yoda Movies Confirmed To Be In Development

Today it was confirmed that Disney and Lucasfilm are developing a Star Wars standalone centered around Obi-Wan Kenobi, but there was also a very interesting footnote to the report concerning some other classic characters.



Apparently, Star Wars standalone movies centered around Yoda and Boba Fett are also in active development, which isn’t the most surprising news in the world as both characters have long been rumored to be getting their own spin-off movies.

Here is THR‘s report on the matter:

The Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone is one of several projects being developed by Lucasfilm and Disney that fall outside the trilogies telling the saga of the Skywalker family. A Han Solo movie is now in the final stages of shooting under new director Ron Howard and Lucasfilm is also looking at movies featuring Yoda and bounty hunter Bob Fett, among others.

Read on below for why both films sound like promising prospects.

Boba Fett

We’ve long been hearing word that Boba Fett would be included in the first round of Star Wars spin-offs alongside Rogue One and the Han Solo movie, which has been taken over by director Ron Howard. Aside from Boba being a Star Wars anti-hero icon and fan-favorite, he’s also the doorway to a much bigger corner of the Star Wars universe.

Why It Would Work: A Boba Fett movie would essentially open up the Star Wars movies to the entire bounty hunter underworld which has been explored in details throughout the former expanded universe and somewhat touched upon in the various Star Wars animated series. After a Boba Fett movie, said underworld would be great fodder for the long-awaited Star Wars TV spin-off.

For a storyline, the Star Wars: Bounty Hunters comic book story arc Twin Engines of Destruction would be great. That story sees Boba Fett challenged by another bounty hunter wearing Mandalorian armor, and having to stake his claim as one of the universe’s biggest badasses. A heist film in which Boba has to complete some near-impossible mission (with lots of double-crosses along the way) would also be fun. Thanks to the Han Solo movie, there will even be crossover opportunity with the younger version of Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich.

Yoda

Yoda is one Star Wars character that has remained draped in mystery, and that’s just the way we like it! Yoda has no official origin story in Star Wars canon, and he doesn’t really need one. Learning about the little green guy’s childhood isn’t really all that enticing (especially if it involves an Ewok-style planet of little cutesy critters), but there is a way to make a really great Yoda standalone work on a much smaller and more focused scale.

Why It Would Work: When Disney first acquired Lucasfilm, it was director Zack Snyder who floated the idea of doing a remake of Seven Samurai set in the Star Wars universe. We embraced that idea and took it a step further: A Seven Jedi movie that centered on Yoda would be a phenomenal way to demonstrate how the old Jedi master first began to earn his legendary reputation.

Having Yoda’s squadron of Jedi on a remote planet facing overwhelming odds while trying to protect innocent lives would offer a lot of the same profound exploration of themes like duty, honor, death, and heroism, themes which made Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai the classic that it is. Seeing Yoda start out as a much more brash and callous warrior before having to learn hard lessons that widen his perspective would be the type of “origin story” that fans could wholeheartedly embrace.

The Star Wars saga continues with Star Wars: The Last Jedi on December 15th. The Han Solo Movie arrives on May 25, 2018.