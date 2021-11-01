The Book of Boba Fett Trailer Has Fans Ready for a Star Wars Crime Drama

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett trailer has been released, giving fans their first official look at The Mandalorian spinoff. The Book of Boba Fett event series will bring back Prequel Trilogy star Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, with his Mandalorian co-star Ming-Na Wen returning as Fennec Shand. The Book of Boba Fett will chronicle how “legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Star Wars underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

As you can see in the trailer above, The Book of Boba Fett has a surprising crime drama vibe to it, along the lines of The Godfather, or shows like Peaky Blinders or Animal Kingdom. And, as you can see in the reactions below, fans are here for this juicy exploration of the Star Wars underworld!

Who Else Is Coming?

Can’t wait for Cobb Vanth to walk into this meeting 15 minutes late like “Sorry, ya’ll. Misplaced my invitation.” 🤠 #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/BmpAVd9vNN — Alden Diaz 🎙 (@AD_Strider) November 1, 2021

Could the appearance of Trandoshans mean that we will see Bossk?#TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/pPXjQ5QwGb — Passion for Boba Fett (@PassionOfFett) November 1, 2021

Boba Fett has a lot of competitors and rivals in the Star Wars Universe – and there are definitely a couple of them fans would merc out to see make a cameo in this event series.

Peaky Blinders in Space

I expected a more violent 'The Mandalorian' and i got 'Space Peaky Blinders.'



GIMME

GIMME NOW

GIMMENOWTOME#TheBookOfBobaFett https://t.co/A4oQQCz4Cn — DCU Movie Page #ReleaseTheAyerCut (@dcumoviepage) November 1, 2021

Seriously though: if you’ve never watched Peaky Blinders that is an excellent way to occupy your time until The Book of Boba Fett arrives.

Gotta Read Star Wars Comics Tho…

i’m confident after the events of war of the bounty hunters this is CRIMSON DAWN coming to settle the score with boba fett oh my GOD I CAN’T WAIT #TheBookofBobaFett pic.twitter.com/X8puhfXt5z — hay (@mcuwaititi) November 1, 2021

Marvel’s Star Wars comics kept fans on the edge of their seats all summer with the epic “War of the Bounty Hunters” crossover, featuring Boba Fett, Solo’s Crimson Dawn syndicate, Darth Vade, Luke Skywalker, Leia and so many others. There are a lot of hints that The Book of Boba Fett could be tied to War of the Bounty Hunters – specifically Crimson Dawn looking for payback against Boba Fett – and all the spoils of Jabba’s empire.

From The Man Himself

The first official trailer for #TheBookOfBobaFett is finally here! What an honor it was to help bring this story to life. @BobaFett starts streaming December 29th on @Disneyplus! pic.twitter.com/W4n8Ykwvrn — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) November 1, 2021

Director Robert Rodriguez (Alita, Sin City) is more enthusiastic than anyone about The Book of Boba Fett.

The GOATS

This is Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen's world now and we are privileged to be living in it! 🙌 #StarWars #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/ZOoidmwZYg — Alex | Haruspis (@haruspis) November 1, 2021

(Old) Boba Fett and Fennec Shand are officially major icons of the Star Wars Universe. As they should be.

But Are They… You Know…

Yeah Boba Fett and Fennec Shand are getting a lot of love right now – but are they IN LOVE? Asking for an entire Star Wars fandom.

Happy Helmet Days

With The Book of Boba Fett and Halo Infinite both arriving in December, there are going to be more fans running around in helmets than there were on Halloween. Take that, Jack Skellington!

Star Wars: Return of the Eyebrows

What was your favorite part of the new trailer for #TheBookOfBobaFett, and what are you looking forward to seeing?!



We’re partial to the return of Boba’s eyebrows haha! pic.twitter.com/Hrka3FciLd — The Convor Call (@ConvorCall) November 1, 2021

Boba Fett was looking ROUGH during The Mandalorian Season 2. Good to see he’s getting some GLAM back.

Boba Season Is Coming

From this day forward, the period right after Christmas will be unofficially known as Boba season!!! 📗🤩✨ #TheBookOfBobaFett https://t.co/kW6y3bgRkt — Adele Ankers (@AdeleAnkers) November 1, 2021

Christmas time will now officially be “Boba Season.” We have spoken.

Fennec Appreciation Post

Because we need more of these to honor the best Star Wars bounty hunter/assassin we’ve met in years.

All The First Episode

Wouldn't be surprised if that entire trailer is all from the first episode… #TheBookOfBobaFett — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) November 1, 2021

Lucasfilm loves keeping the real details (and cameos) in its TV series secret. So yeah, this is probably just a sneak peek at the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

More Fire Burn!

The Star Wars TV universe is quickly becoming one of the best franchises on the small screen.