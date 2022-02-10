Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett Addresses That No One Calls Baby Yoda His Real Name

The finale of The Book of Boba Fett, “Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor,” was released on Disney+ today and fans seem to be mostly satisfied with the way the season ended. The show’s last three episodes felt more like a return to Star Wars: The Mandalorian, especially thanks to the appearance of Grogu AKA Baby Yoda. During the Boba Fett finale, Grogu was reunited with his old friend Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) who finally learned his name. Much like some Star Wars fans back in 2020, Peli isn’t a fan of the name Grogu.

“Let me say hello to my old pal. Well hello, bright eyes! Come here! Grogu? Woah, that’s a terrible name! Sorry about that pal, no way am I calling you that,” Peli says to the tiny fan-favorite creature. Peli’s distaste is cleary a jab at the fact that many fans still insist on calling Grogu “Baby Yoda.” You gotta love a meta joke!

Amy Sedaris is quickly becoming a fan-favorite an important staple in Disney+’s Star Wars shows. She first appeared in the Season 1 episode of The Mandalorian, “Chapter 5: The Gungslinger,” and reappeared in the Season 2 episodes, “Chapter 9: The Marshal” and “Chapter 10: The Passenger.” In an earlier episode of The Book of Boba Fett, Peli was spotted in the background of a scene, but wasn’t officially seen until the show’s fifth episode, “Chapter 5: The Return of the Mandalorian.” The fifth episdoe of The Book of Boba Fett was all about Mando, and also featured the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin. The episode was helmed by Bryce Dallas Howard, who also directed “Chapter 4: Sanctuary” and “Chapter 11: The Heiress” of The Mandalorian.

Currently, there’s no word on whether or not The Book of Boba Fett will be getting a second season, but there’s plenty of other Star Wars projects to look forward to. In fact, it was announced earlier today that Obi-Wan Kenobi will be premiering on Disney+ on May 25th. The show will mark Ewan McGregor’s first time playing the beloved Jedi in 17 years. The series will also see the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader as well as Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars and Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars. Star Wars newcomers include Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Maya Erskine, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, is set to direct the entire series, which will take place ten years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and nine years before the original Star Wars.

The Book of Boba Fett‘s entire first season is now streaming on Disney+. Star Wars: The Mandalorian‘s third season is expected to premiere later this year.