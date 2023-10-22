Marvel Confirms Cancellation of Star Wars Series

Marvel's Star Wars: Bounty Hunters series is ending in January. Marvel's January 2024 solicitations included ordering information for Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #42. The issue's synopsis includes confirmation that Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #42 is the series' final issue, as previously implied during the Star Wars publishing panel at New York Comic Con. However, as also revealed at NYCC, Bounty Hunters writer Ethan Sacks will remain part of the Star Wars comics universe and still in the bounty hunter mode as the writer of the upcoming Star Wars: Jango Fett series. Here's Marvel's summary for Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #42:

"THE EXPLOSIVE END OF THE SAGA! VALANCE THE BOUNTY HUNTER has one final mission to complete…and it may indeed be his LAST! Can he and the crew fight their way past BOBA FETT…and JABBA's SECRET WEAPON? The GRAND FINALE of the series that's four years in the making!"

What is Star Wars: Bounty Hunters?

Sacks wrote the entire Star Wars: Bounty Hunters series, with Paolo Villanelli providing most of the series' artwork. Marvel launched the series in March 2020 as part of its Star Wars line set between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The series has focused on classic Star Wars bounty hunters like Boba Fett, Bossk, and Beilert Valance.

As part of Marvel's Star Wars line, the Bounty Hunters characters have been involved in a number of events involving the primary characters from the Skywalker Saga. Those events include War of the Bounty Hunters, Crimson Reign, and Dark Droids.

The Future of Marvel's Star Wars Comics

Marvel is in its fourth year of telling Star Wars stories set during the one year between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. If that continues to be the setting of Marvel's line, 2024 will be year five. Star Wars: Bounty Hunters is concluding, but Marvel's main ongoing Star Wars series, Darth Vader series, and Doctor Aphra series all seem set to continue into the new year.

The Star Wars publishing panel suggested that Marvel might focus more on characters from the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Alongside Sacks' Jango Fett series, Marvel announced a new Star Wars: Mace Windu series. Separately, Marvel will publish an adaptation of the Timothy Zahn Star Wars novel Thrawn: Alliances, which features Thrawn's team-up with Anakin Skywalker and later with Darth Vader, plus a new wave of Star Wars: The High Republic comics. December's Star Wars: Revelations one-shot will set the stage for next year's Star Wars comics from Marvel.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #42 goes on sale on January 17th. Sacks' Star Wars: Jango Fett series launches in March.