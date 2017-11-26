‘Canto Bight’ Audio Book Excerpt Reveals the Star Wars Galaxy’s Elite Scumbags

A new novel in the Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi features some of the shadiest characters this side of the galaxy, giving Mos Eisley Cantina a run for its money as far as “vile hives” go.

StarWars.com released a new excerpt of the audio book for Star Wars: Canto Bight, the new anthology novel featuring the new planet from the latest Star Wars movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The book’s story called “Hear Nothing, See Nothing, Say Nothing,” focuses on a masseur named Lexo Sooger. The story by Rae Carson focuses on a former slave who escaped his conditions and has since become one of the finest masseurs in the galaxy, earning a steady wage helping the city’s elite relax, and taking care of his daughter.

The story eventually sees Lexo compromised by someone who wants to use his position in order to spy on the rich decision makers, or else his daughter could pay.

Lexo is faced with the choice to break the code he’s had in place ever since he originally escaped the slave pits where he was once captive, or risk the safety of his daughter.

Rae Carson’s story is just one of four that will make up the Canto Bight anthology. Saladin Ahmed, Mira Grant, and John Jackson Miller also have stories in the collection.

The book will focus on the new planet that is said to feature prominently in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, where Finn (John Boyega) and Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) will journey to in their quest to infiltrate the First Order. They’ll likely encounter new character DJ (Benicio del Toro), who could have a huge impact on the Star Wars galaxy moving forward.

Canto Bight will be available for purchase on December 5.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in movie theaters on December 15.