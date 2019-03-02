Star Wars Responds to ‘Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Wanting to be a Jedi

Captain Marvel is finally getting released in theaters next week, and the film’s cast is out there working hard to promote the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brie Larson revealed that Samuel L. Jackson brought his iconic, purple Mace Windu lightsaber to set. This, naturally, made the actress want to be a Jedi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well, the folks who run the official Star Wars Twitter account saw the article and were quick to tweet about it.

“I got to hold his [@SamuelLJackson‘s] lightsaber! He brought it to me on set on May the 4th, and I cried. It was so cool. I wanna be a Jedi.’-@brielarson via @EW’s #CaptainMarvel cover story. The Force is definitely with you, Captain. 💪 — Star Wars (@starwars) March 1, 2019

“‘I got to hold his [@SamuelLJackson’s] lightsaber! He brought it to me on set on May the 4th, and I cried. It was so cool. I wanna be a Jedi.’ -@brielarson via @EW’s #CaptainMarvel cover story.,” they shared. The also added a lovely:

“The Force is definitely with you, Captain.”

Larson didn’t let the fun stop there. She responded to the tweet fairly quickly, reminding the world that her new character, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, has a lot in common with the characters of Star Wars.

Honored to be an intergalactic hero with you 🙂 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 2, 2019

“Honored to be an intergalactic hero with you,” she wrote with a smiley face.

Many fans were quick to comment on the conversation, clearly loving the crossover between the Disney properties.

“We love our heroes,” @MaddyCastiel wrote.

“Having written both Star Wars and Captain Marvel, I do hope we see you as a Jedi someday!,” @Jody_Houser replied.

“I need to see Captain Marvel and Rey team up,” @IEatBlueFlowers added.

Brie Larson joining the Star Wars franchise would be pretty cool, and not at all unprecedented. Jackson isn’t the only actor to appear in both the MCU and Star Wars. There are tons of actors, including Natalie Portman, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong’o, Donald Glover, Forest Whitaker, Paul Bettany, Benicio Del Toro, and many more.

During their Entertainment Weekly interview, Larson and Jackson also discussed the possibility of working together again, and Larson revealed that Jackson wouldn’t give her any advice when they started filming the new Marvel film.

In addition to Larson and Jackson, Captain Marvel stars Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is being released on March 8th. Other upcoming MCU movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th. Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to be released on December 20th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!