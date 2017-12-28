Star Wars: Laura Dern Pays Her Respects to “Goddess” Carrie Fisher

Actress Laura Dern might be a newcomer to the Star Wars saga with her role in The Last Jedi, but that doesn’t make her portrayal as a smart and resourceful military leader any less important. Audiences learned that it was her relationship with Leia Organa that solidified why she made such a good leader, as they clearly built a strong bond over the years. In honor of the anniversary of Carrie Fisher‘s passing, Dern paid her respects to the “goddess” on Instagram.

Dern’s message read, “To a goddess, an icon, and a truth-teller. The deepest kind of inspiration. Thinking today of the privilege of knowing you.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Prior to the film’s release, audiences were in the dark about the role Dern’s Admiral Holdo would play in the saga, potentially being either a hero or a villain. Over the summer, writer/director Rian Johnson confirmed the character’s secrecy was entirely intentional.

“The secrecy does have a purpose in that part of the fun with Laura’s character, with Admiral Holdo, is figuring out what her relationship is to everybody as you go along through the movie,” Johnson admitted to Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t want to tip the hat too much, but I will say that the heat is immediately turned up on the Resistance.”

The novel Leia: Princess of Alderaan also gave some details about the duo’s history.

According to the novel, Amilyn Holdo was part of the Apprentice Legislature along with Leia, with the two growing to become quite good friends. Holdo is from the planet Gatalenta, whose citizens are known to dress plainly “except for those scarlet cloaks.”

Before becoming Vice Admiral, Holdo was painted as an eccentric character, regularly changing her hair color and speaking strangely. From Leia’s perspective, Holdo’s manner of speaking was so strange that she referred to it as “Holdo-speak.”

Despite the strange behavior, Holdo was loyal and fearless, never hesitating to come to Leia’s side when she was in trouble and in need of assistance.

You can see more of Holdo in The Last Jedi, in theaters now.

[H/T Instagram, lauradern]