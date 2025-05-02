Secretlab Releases New Star Wars Edition Magnus Pro Desk

Star Wars fans can rejoice as Secretlab has announced a special edition version of the Magnus Pro desk featuring a brand-new design inspired by Star Wars in time for May the 4th. The Magnus Pro is the newest iteration of this sit-to-stand desk, and like the base Magnus Pro, this Star Wars edition offers cable management, height adjustment, and an integrated power supply column. Secretlab’s Star Wars version of the desk channels some of the most memorable moments and ships from the franchise alongside other accessories like the Special Edition Star Wars Secretlab Magpad Desk Mat.

The Secretlab Star Wars Edition Magnus Pro sit-to-stand desk is normally $928 but is currently discounted to $878 at launch. It features a design depicting the Battle of Endor complete with both the Death Star and Millennium Falcon in this sleek leatherette desk mat.

Build the ultimate STAR WARS™ setup. With the MILLENNIUM FALCON and the second Death Star, the STAR WARS™ | Secretlab MAGNUS Pro takes you back to the iconic Battle of Endor: https://t.co/d1H9eYUouZ#StarWars #maythe4thbewithyou pic.twitter.com/cwpPVsnQaC — Secretlab (@secretlabchairs) May 2, 2025

There are additional add-ons you can select that will raise the price but add more features to the desk. As it is, the desk comes with a control panel that adjusts the desk to three custom height profiles, allowing for comfort at any level, that feature being the main one that separates the Magnus Pro from the original Magnus desk. It also has an integrated power supply column that powers the desk with a single plug. This prevents any hindrance or cords from catching when moving up and down.

Finally, the built-in cable management reduces cord tangling and makes for a neat workspace. The base cable tray is already expansive, but gamers can add to this with additional accessories if they wish. The Secretlab Star Wars Edition Magnus Pro also has an incredibly durable steel chassis that will last for quite some time. This ensures you get the most out of your gaming desk.

Other add-ons include a Secretlab Magnus Monitor Arm that makes for easy mounting. These typically fit straight into the legs of the desk. This allows the monitor to rise and lower when adjusting the desk’s height. Secretlab has many other add-ons for Star Wars Edition Magnus Pro as well as more neutral options if you don’t want to go all out on Star Wars.