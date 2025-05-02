Star Wars Games Bundle Including 3 Beloved Classics Already on Sale

May the 4th is just around the corner, bringing Star Wars fans together to celebrate the incredibly popular and influential film franchise. Since the first film premiered in 1977, it has spawned numerous video games, some of which are just as beloved as its movie counterparts. Some of these were released during the original Xbox and PS2 era, bringing fresh takes on George Lucas’ creation. Aspyr Media, which has been handling the modern ports for some of these classics, have revealed the Star Wars: Grand Collection, and it’s available at a decent discount starting today.

The Star Wars: Grand Collection is a bundle that includes nine Star Wars games. The oldest of these was released in 1999 in the form of the fan-favorite podracing game Star Wars: Episode I Racer. The newest game on this list is 2008’s Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, an action-adventure game that introduced the character Starkiller. The bundle essentially celebrates 10 years of games based on the franchise, three of which are some of the most lauded games in Star Wars gaming history. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II, and Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast all had an average review score above 85 according to Metacritic.

Here are all the games included in the Star Wars: Grand Collection:

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: Episode I Racer

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II

It should be noted that three of these are not included in the Star Wars: Grand Collection on PS5 and PS4. Specifically, The Force Unleashed, Knights of the Old Republic, and Knights of the Old Republic II are not available on any PlayStation console.

Star Wars fans looking to celebrate May the 4th by playing some of these games are in luck. Between now and May 6th, those interested in grabbing the Star Wars: Grand Collection or any of the games included in that bundle separately can do so now at a pretty decent discount. The digital storefronts for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam are offering deals that will get purchasers up to 60% off on these games. Specifically for PS Plus members, the Star Wars: Grand Collection is available at a 50% discount, putting its price at $44.99 instead of its $89.99 price tag.

Some of these Star Wars games are as low a $4, depending on the desired platform. Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast is just $3.99 on Nintendo Switch. Knights of the Old Republic is only $3.49 on Xbox. Republic Commando is $2.49 on PC via Steam. There really are some solid deals out there for all platforms, making this weekend a great time to grab some Star Wars gaming classics.

