Dope Director Rick Famuyiwa in Talks to Join Cassian Andor Series for Disney+

Coming to Disney+ later this year is Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the first live-action TV series in the franchise. While fans eagerly await the ways in which new storytelling opportunities will be explored, Lucasfilm is already working on their second live-action Star Wars series, which would focus on Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Other than knowing actors Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk would reprise their roles as Andor and K-2SO, respectively, and that The Americans executive producer Stephen Schiff would serve as showrunner, there’s a lot unknown about the series. A new report from DiscussingFilm, however, claims that Rick Famuyiwa would potentially direct episodes of the series.

The director previously delivered audiences Our Family Wedding and Dope, in addition to having been tapped to direct an episode of The Mandalorian. The outlet also noted that Famuyiwa would be returning to The Mandalorian to serve as a director on Season Two of the series.

The series is described, “The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire. A release date for the series has not yet been announced.”

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” Cassian Andor actor Diego Luna shared in a statement when the series was announced. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

In recent months, Lucasfilm has been much more tight-lipped about their growing list of projects than in previous years. Ahead of the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, it seemed as though new projects were reported on a monthly basis, yet Solo‘s financial disappointments appeared to alert the studio that it was possible that there could be too much of a good thing. Since that film’s release, Lucasfilm has spent its time promoting only the immediately upcoming projects instead of admitting details about all of the projects it had in development, so we likely won’t learn more about the new series for months.

Stay tuned for details about the upcoming Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series. Star Wars: The Mandalorian debuts on Disney+ on November 12th.

