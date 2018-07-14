Star Wars Actors And Fans Celebrate Harrison Ford’s Birthday

Few characters are as iconic as Han Solo, and the man behind the character Harrison Ford recently celebrated his 76th birthday.

While the official birthday was yesterday, fans and fellow Star Wars actors have taken to social media to wish him a happy birthday, sharing several photos from the days of the original trilogy. Fans are also celebrating the occasion with some of their favorite GIFS, quotes, and images from the Ford’s Star Wars appearances, and they all just remind us of why the character is so beloved.

Ford most recently appeared in the celebrated Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which brought back the franchise in a huge way. Unfortunately Han Solo didn’t make it through the film, but his legacy is definitely felt in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and assuredly will be for many movies to come.

When asked in a recent Reddit AMA how he felt about Star Wars when he first started, Ford explained how the role kind of came out of left field.

“I was approached with the offer of a job, which at that point, was all I wanted to hear,” Ford wrote. “I had helped George Lucas audition other actors for the principle parts, and with no expectation or indication that I might be considered for the part of Han, I was quite surprised when I was offered the part. My principle job at the time was carpentry, I had been under contract as an actor at Columbia and Universal. I had a house at the time I wanted to remodel, a bit of the wreck of a house. I’d invest money in tools but wouldn’t have money for materials, so I realized this was another way of putting food on the table. And allowing me to pick and choose from the acting jobs that were being offered at the time.”

Luckily for us, he accepted the role, and the rest is history. Hit the next slide to see how the Star Wars community is celebrating the big occasion!

A Rogue’s Best Friend

You can’t think of Han Solo without his lovable and furry sidekick Chewbacca coming to mind. The part is played by Peter Mayhew, who shared an image of the two together in celebration of his co-pilot’s birthday.

“The best star pilot in the galaxy, and a good friend. Happy Birthday Harrison!”

The Friendship of a Skywalker

Luke Skywalker himself Mark Hamill shared a throwback photo of him and Harrison Ford in the original trilogy days next to a current photo of the pair. Even after all these years, they seem to be having fun.

Today would be a good day to thank Harrison for being a friend.#HBD ? pic.twitter.com/9oLqmKR6p5 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 13, 2018

“Today would be a good day to thank Harrison for being a friend.

#HBD ?”

Semi Space Daddy

Billie Lourd, the daughter of Princess Leia Carrie Fisher, wished a happy birthday to her “semi-space daddy” Harrison Ford. The photo also features Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill.

??‍?‍?? Happy birthday 2 my #semispacedaddy A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jul 13, 2018 at 12:12pm PDT

“??‍?‍?? Happy birthday 2 my #semispacedaddy”

A Man Of Many Hats

Harrison Ford isn’t just known for Star Wars of course, as he’s starred in several classic pop culture films, including the Indiana Jones series and the original Blade Runner.

Happy Birthday to the legendary and extremely talented #HarrisonFord! This man is responsible for iconic performances such as #IndianaJones, Rick Deckard of course, #HanSolo! May this awesome man keep entertaining us for many years to come! #StarWars #BladeRunner #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/gqKoSIWiE2 — Jacen Solo????️? (@C43DU5) July 13, 2018

“Happy Birthday to the legendary and extremely talented #HarrisonFord! This man is responsible for iconic performances such as #IndianaJones, Rick Deckard of course, #HanSolo! May this awesome man keep entertaining us for many years to come! #StarWars #BladeRunner #HappyBirthday”

You Can’t Keep Han Solo Down

Han Solo is beloved for a variety of reasons, but one of the key elements fans love is his charming and chill demeanor, and this GIF perfectly encapsulates that.

“??Happy Birthday to one of the greatest actors in movie history, #HarrisonFord #HanSolo #IndianaJones”

Going Down Memory Lane

Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill are a trio that essentially defined an iconic science fiction property, and seeing them all together in this throwback photo is surreal and delightful at the same time.

Happy Birthday to Your Friend #HarrisonFord ??? pic.twitter.com/EnImq4JX04 — NY Jᴜsᴛɪᴄᴇ Sᴇᴇᴋᴇʀ (@NYJusticeSeeker) July 13, 2018

“Happy Birthday to Your Friend #HarrisonFord ??? “

Scruffy Looking Nerf-Herder

Another throwback photo from the original films shows Ford having a marvelous time on the set, where it seems someone just told a joke for the ages.

“Happy Birthday #HarrisonFord my favourite scruffy looking nerf-herder ❤️ “

I’ve Seen A lot of Strange Stuff…

What better way to celebrate someone’s birthday than by using a clip from their movie? Seems logical, and this GIF captures the rugged and at times prickly nature of Han Solo.

“A happy 76th Birthday to Mr. #HarrisonFord! ??? “

A Scoundrel of Comedy

Harrison Ford has always been able to have fun with his Han Solo persona, but this clip is a standout, as Ford takes a Han Solo action figure and…well, just watch the clip.

“I love this man ??

Happy birthday?

#StarWars x #HarrisonFord x #StarWarsShow”

The One Who Shot First

Han Solo has a well-earned reputation, a reputation that includes his shootout with Greedo. To be fair, the other person has to have shot first to make it a shootout, and as this birthday wish describes, we all know one of the participants didn’t get a shot off.

“Happy birthday to The Han that Shot first. #HappyBirthday #HarrisonFord”