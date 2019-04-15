Star Wars Celebration to Return to Anaheim in 2020

In April of 1999, the biggest Star Wars fans in the galaxy descended upon Denver, Colorado for the very first Star Wars Celebration ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Over the next two decades, Star Wars Celebration would occur in various parts of the globe, oftentimes ahead of the release of the biggest new films in the saga. This past weekend saw Celebration occur in Chicago, Illinois, giving fans in attendance our first looks at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Star Wars: The Mandalorian. With the convention having now come to a close, it has been announced that the next Celebration will take place in 2020 in Anaheim, California.

Star Wars Celebration previously took place in Anaheim back in 2015 ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Before Chicago, the previous Celebration took place two years ago to promote Star Wars: The Last Jedi, with the convention taking place next year despite no official release dates having been revealed building excitement.

Lucasfilm previously announced that The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson would be developing a trilogy of films, as would Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Additionally, a new series will be coming to Disney+ which will focus on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Cassian Andor, which could be debuting as soon as next year. It’s possible that confirmed details about all of these projects will be unveiled at next year’s convention.

In 2018, Solo: A Star Wars Story provided Lucasfilm with one of their only “disappointments,” as the film had the lowest box office performance of any film in the franchise. With the film having hit theaters six months after Last Jedi, the prevailing theory regarding its poor performance is that it wasn’t considered an “event” or “must-see” film, with both casual and devout Star Wars fans passing on the adventure. In the wake of that film’s release, various representatives at Disney and Lucasfilm have noted that the main priority would be the upcoming The Rise of Skywalker, with fans remaining in the dark about the release schedule beyond the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga.

“We have not announced any specific plans for movies thereafter,” Disney CEO Bob Iger explained earlier this month to Bloomberg. “There are movies in development, but we have not announced them.”

“We will take a pause, some time, and reset,” he continued, “because the Skywalker saga comes to an end with this ninth movie. There will be other Stars Wars movies, but there will be a bit of a hiatus.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the franchise.

