Star Wars Celebration to Debut Massive 88-Foot Mural Depicting the Entire Saga

The Star Wars saga dates back more than 40 years and has explored a variety of characters throughout its films, TV series, comic books, and video games, though we rarely get to see art that depicts all corners of the galaxy far, far away. This is all set to change at Star Wars Celebration, as artists Doug Chiang and Jason Palmer set out to create the ultimate tribute to the franchise by creating one mural that depicts nearly the entire saga. Not only will the art feature all nine entries in the Skywalker Saga, but also the spinoff films and animated series.

StarWars.com debuted the above glimpse of the mural, which is only a fraction of the final piece. With the mural to also feature artwork depicting the events of Star Wars: Episode IX, Lucasfilm likely wants to keep that film’s details a secret, at least until we get our first look at a teaser.

“I wanted the scale to be theatrical,” Chiang shared with the site. “I felt it was important to make the mural as large as possible to mirror the cinematic experience. At 10-feet-tall and 88-feet-long, it’ll be unlike anything we’ve done before.”

With some fans setting the animated series apart from theatrical films, or the spinoff films being separate from the Skywalker Saga, this mural will depict the importance of all of these stories by giving them all roughly the same amount of space on the completed piece.

“The original idea came from [Lucasfilm President] Kathy Kennedy,” Chiang admitted. “She asked if we could create a piece of art that would encapsulate the entire Star Wars saga, visually representing the complete stories of Star Wars through art. In thinking about how to fulfill Kathy’s wish, the idea of creating a giant mural timeline was born.”

“You have to have an overall feel for it, and flow,” Palmer detailed. “Each thing will shine in its own way.”

In addition to the unveiling of this immense mural, Star Wars Celebration will also feature panels devoted to Episode IX, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which will also likely see the debut of our first looks at these exciting new chapters in the franchise.

Star Wars Celebration begins on Thursday, April 11th.

