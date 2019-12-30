Star Wars: Chewbacca Actor Reveals How to Say “Baby Yoda” in Wookiee Language

The end of 2019 has been huge for Star Wars fans! Last month saw the release of the first-ever live-action Star Wars series on Disney+, The Mandalorian, and last week was the release of The Rise of Skywalker, the final film in the Skywalker Saga that began back in 1977. It’s safe to say that out of the two things, the true breakout star has been The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda. Recently, Joonas Suotamo, who played Chewbacca in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Star Wars: A Solo Story, and The Rise of Skywalker, took to Twitter to share how to pronounce “Baby Yoda” in the Wookiee language of Shyriiwook.

A few people have asked me how to say #BabyYoda in the Wookiee language of Shyriiwook. I *believe* the term “Baby Yoda” roughly translates as “Ra-awww-rrgh” with a strong emphasis on the “awww.” Is this the way? Possibly, but… I have spoken 😇#StarWars #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/fXZ65SIwc2 — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) December 29, 2019

“A few people have asked me how to say #BabyYoda in the Wookiee language of Shyriiwook. I *believe* the term ‘Baby Yoda’ roughly translates as ‘Ra-awww-rrgh’ with a strong emphasis on the ‘awww.’ Is this the way? Possibly, but… I have spoken,” Suotamo wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“Joonas you are an absolute joy,” @elliottsplanet wrote.

“Thank you. This is the closure we needed before 2020,” @juliansharabi added.

“So wholesome and pure,” @Brendanlovesu1 replied.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian follows Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, Ming-Na Wen, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Maire Tran, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to director J.J. Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere, and the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

