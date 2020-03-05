Star Wars: Chewbacca Actor Shares Throwback Photos to the Solo Set

Now that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has left theaters and Star Wars: The Mandalorian is on hiatus until October, fans of the franchise are lacking in live-action content lately. Luckily, Joonas Suotamo, who currently plays Chewbacca, has been extremely active on social media. The actor clearly loves being a part of the franchise, often writing about Star Wars on Twitter with posts ranging from kind words about his predecessor to supportive posts about his castmates. The actor’s latest posts feature some behind-the-scenes looks at Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Suotamo shared two images from Solo this week, one featuring himself partially in costume and another with director Ron Howard in action. The first photo is captioned, “So one day I was wearing a hairy fur coat and stumbled into my old friends Han and Qi’ra. We went to the local pub and met a really cool guy who talked about his fast spaceship – we decided that the spaceship belonged to us.” The second image is captioned, “Why is everyone looking at me? It’s not my fault, I swear!” You can check out the images in the posts below:

Last week, Suotamo announced the birth of his baby daughter, who he did NOT name after Chewbacca.

While some Star Wars fans have campaigned for another Solo film with #MakeSolo2Happen, it’s unlikely the movie will get a sequel due to mediocre box office numbers. The movie earned $392,924,807 worldwide, which is respectable, but not great for a Star Wars film. For example, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is currently the lowest-rated live-action film of the franchise and it still managed to hit the $1 billion dollar mark.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is currently streaming on Netflix. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on Digital on March 17th, and on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.