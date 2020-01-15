Star Wars: Chewbacca Actor Joonas Suotamo Is Excited to see David Harbour in Black Widow

Joonas Suotamo is the actor best known for playing Chewbacca in the last three Star Wars films. The Finnish actor is constantly updating social media with delightful posts about the beloved franchise from an explanation on how to say “Baby Yoda” like a Wookiee to his hilarious “failed audition” to play Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, Suotamo recently took to Twitter to post about a different Disney franchise: Marvel. A new Black Widow trailer dropped on Monday, and the actor is clearly excited about 2020’s first Marvel movie. He seems especially thrilled by the appearance of David Harbour, who Suotamo says always makes him (or at least the character he plays) laugh.

The #BlackWidow movie is almost here! She is such a great character, plus @DavidKHarbour always makes Chewie laugh. https://t.co/jDoCw5eGCL — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) January 14, 2020

“‘Family. Back together again.’ Watch this brand-new special look at Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow, in theaters May 1,” Disney tweeted.

“The #BlackWidow movie is almost here! She is such a great character, plus @DavidKHarbour always makes Chewie laugh,” Suotamo replied.

Someone replied to the actor’s post with a request:

“@MarvelStudios PUT JOONAS IN THE MCU,” @strlordx wrote.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow/Natasha Romonaff), Florence Pugh (Yelena), David Harbour (Alexei/The Red Guardian), O-T Fagbenle (Mason), and Rachel Weisz (Melina). Cate Shortland directed the film with a screenplay from Ned Benson and Jac Schaeffer.

You can currently catch Suotamo as Chewbacca in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker alongside Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Kelly Maire Tran, Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Hamill, Domhnall Gleeson, Billie Lourd, Greg Grunberg, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Dominic Monaghan, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to director J.J. Abrams, Leia is also featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is currently playing in theaters everywhere. Black Widow is set to be released on May 1st. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.