Star Wars: Chewbacca Actor Joonas Suotamo Shares Epic Selfie with The Rise of Skywalker Cast

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit the big screen this weekend and saw the return of many classic Star Wars characters, including Chewbacca. The late, great Peter Mayhew retired from the job after returning for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the role of everyone’s favorite Wookiee was passed on to Joonas Suotamo, who played the part in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and now The Rise of Skywalker. Suotamo has been posting lots of fun content on social media leading up to the new movie’s release, and one of his best photos is a giant groupie featuring the movie’s cast. The delightful image includes Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Richard E. Grant (General Pryde), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), John Boyega (Finn), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Keri Russell (Zorii Bliss), and Naomi Ackie (Jannah).

“Last night I watched #TheRiseOfSkywalker with this group of friends. #StarWars is best experienced together, so let’s try something fun. Take a selfie before you see the movie & reply or tag me. Let’s enjoy opening weekend as one big family. But remember, no spoilers,” Suotamo wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“The movie is amazing! And you did great job, congrats,” @liipics wrote.

“We need Solo part 2!!! Chewie needs more films,” @hkwood79 added.

“Nice! Best selfie ever,” @starwarsfritter replied.

In addition to the folks in the photo, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker also stars Adam Driver (Kylo Ren/Ben Solo), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Carrie Fisher (General Leia Organa), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Billie Lourd (Lieutenant Connix), Greg Grunberg (Snap Wexley), and Dominic Monaghan (Beaumont Kin).

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 57%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.