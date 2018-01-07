‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Opened in Second Place at China Box Office

Star Wars: The Last Jedi had a disappointing second-place opening in China. This comes after dominating most other markets worldwide.

The Last Jedi earned $28.7 million in its first weekend in China, the world’s second-largest movie market.

That pales in comparison to the $86.7 million made by The Ex-Files 3: The Return of the Exes. The Chinese romantic comedy is in its second weekend at the box office It has earned almost $200 million so far.

The Last Jedi also underperformed in the market compared to its predecessors. Star Wars: The Force Awakens had a $33 million opening day in China in 2016. That led to a $53 million opening weekend. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story opened to $31 million in China.

With that in mind, it seems almost impossible for The Last Jedi to match The Force Awakens‘ $124 total in China. The latest film may not even match Rogue One‘s $69 million.

Despite that disappointment, The Last Jedi‘s total has crossed $1.2 billion worldwide. Star Wars: The Last Jedi reached the $1 billion mark over the new year weekend. Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Jurassic World are the only films to hit that milestone in less time. The Last Jedi‘s worldwide box office has been projected to reach $1.6 billion before the end of its run.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has earned $572.5 million domestic and $632.7 million international. The film earned $230 in its first three days in foreign markets and opened to a combined $450 million worldwide. That is the fifth largest opening in box office history.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is globally the third highest grossing movie of 2017. Domestically, The Last Jedi is the highest grossing movie of the year.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters. Its sequel and the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX, will release in theaters on December 20, 2017. The next standalone Star Wars movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, opens in theaters on May 25, 2018.