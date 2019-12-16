Kathleen Kennedy Explains How Fans Made The Clone Wars’ Return Possible

One of the things that a lot of Star Wars fans are looking forward to The Clone Wars. Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy talked about how the series has endured over all this time. She credits the fans for the revival of the series in a new sit down with the Los Angeles Times. Fans banded together to try and bring back their favorite show and that ended up making a difference now. Cartoon Network, Netflix, and now Disney+ have all seen the series at some point. The executive has made it clear that they are willing to listen to the fans as well as make decisions based on whatever makes the most business sense. That decision proved prescient as Disney needed some new and exciting content to fill that platform. The Clone Wars will do just that, and following the massive success of The Mandalorian can’t hurt. People clearly aren’t tired of Star Wars and the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will likely reinforce just how much fans love this franchise.

Future seasons were an uncertainty not that long ago, but Filoni is optimistic that everything will end up the way its supposed to. Filoni reflected, “It will conclude the story that [George Lucas] and I started together. There could be stories after that that take place with a lot of those characters. But especially for me directing Clone Wars, being that hands on, I wrote and directed the final four episodes. It’s the end of something I feel really good about.”

So, for the final 12 episodes, The Clone Wars will air on Disney+. Who knows, there could even be more in store if the show proves to be a hit on the platform. When it comes to this series, never say never. There hasn’t been any sign of it going away due to the fans vocal outcries for more. The Clone Wars began way back in 2008 and has managed to persist until now.

Kennedy has been on the record about how important Filoni has been in having a soundboard to help plot out various developments.

“There isn’t a thing that we do in the storytelling space that I don’t check with Dave,” Kennedy confessed. “What I find about Dave is you don’t just sit down and have a discussion about plot or review characters inside the Star Wars world. You end up having meaningful, thoughtful discussions about what it is we’re trying to say inside the storytelling. He has a lot of empathy.”