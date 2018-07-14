Could ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Get an Official Finale at SDCC?

For an entire generation of fans, Star Wars: The Clone Wars served as an entry into the galaxy far, far away, as the animated series debuted at a time when more live-action films seemed unlikely. Unfortunately, despite the show’s success, it was canceled by Cartoon Network without having the opportunity to organically wrap up countless storylines. With a 10th-anniversary panel for the series taking place at San Deigo Comic-Con, some fans are theorizing the series could get its deserved finale.

Star of the series Dee Bradley Baker shared information about the panel and teased, “Clone Wars fans: I’m just gonna say, you don’t want to miss this.”

While it’s possible that Baker was merely sharing his excitement about the panel, we can’t help but wonder if he was hinting at something bigger.

The series debuted with a theatrically-released film in 2008, with the animated adventures continuing on Cartoon Network. The overall narrative focused on the time between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, highlighting the partnership between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker while also introducing Ahsoka Tano.

Following Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012, the studio shifted focus away from the series and onto the sequel films and the all-new Star Wars Rebels, leading to Clone Wars‘ surprising cancellation. Despite the series concluding, Lucasfilm knew the importance of the series’ narrative and established the official Star Wars canon, comprised of the six live-action films and the events of the animated series.

Producer Dave Filoni went on to develop Rebels, offering him opportunities to incorporate characters from his previous series and explore their continued adventures.

Rebels came to its expected conclusion earlier this year, with Lucasfilm announcing its next animated series would be Star Wars Resistance, debuting this fall.

Given Baker’s emphasis on how exciting the panel could be, it’s possible that a number of new pieces of information could be announced, ranging from new adventures debuting in some capacity or potentially an exciting home video release. Additionally, Lucasfilm has established Filoni as one of the studio’s preeminent storytellers, possibly allowing him to develop any project he so wishes.

Whatever the panel has in store for us, we’ll learn all the latest about Star Wars: The Clone Wars on July 19th at San Diego Comic-Con.

