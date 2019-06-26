Daisy Ridley Confirms She Won’t Be in the New Star Wars Trilogies

Fans might not know exactly what the future holds for the Star Wars saga, but we do know it certainly has a future after the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Lucasfilm has previously announced that both Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson would be developing a trilogy of films and Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss would be developing a trilogy. The studio confirmed both trilogies wouldn’t be connected to the Skywalker Saga, though with Rey not being a Skywalker, some fans thought she could appear. According to actress Daisy Ridley, she isn’t slated to appear in either trilogy.

“I mean, I can say I’m not in the next trilogy,” Ridley shared with BuzzFeed when asked if she would be involved. “No. I think, ’cause Rian always said…if it’s the Rian one…or it’s the guys that did Game of Thrones. I’m not sure. Whichever one it was, they always said it was going to be a separate story. So I’m not. No.”

The actress also kept coy about addressing whether or not she would return to the series at all, even apart from the announced trilogies.

When asked if she would return, Ridley claimed, “I mean, it’s a great universe. I’ve had a great time.”

Earlier this year, Lucasfilm confirmed three release dates for untitled Star Wars films, which begin in December of 2022 and continue in December 2024 and December 2026. This confirmation immediately ignited speculation among the community, as Johnson was announced to get a trilogy before Benioff and Weiss, yet the Game of Thrones co-creators seemingly have the room in their schedule following the conclusion of the HBO fantasy series.

Disney CEO Bob Iger seemingly confirmed that Benioff and Weiss’ first film would be earning the December 2022 release date, leaving fans to wonder if Johnson’s trilogy will debut with the 2024 release date, if his films would release at a different time of the year, or if plans have changed and Johnson’s films will be scrapped entirely. However, Ridley mentioning anything about Johnson’s trilogy could hint that the projects are still moving forward, even if she doesn’t know anything about them.

Fans will next see Ridley in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which hits theaters on December 20th.

Fans will next see Ridley in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which hits theaters on December 20th.