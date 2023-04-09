Star Wars: Mark Hamill Confirms Epic Story From The Empire Strikes Back's Production Days

Mark Hamill may not be at Star Wars Celebration this weekend, but that's not stopping the actor from sharing fun Star Wars content on social media. While many Star Wars actors were in London announcing new projects and having fun with fans, the legendary actor known for playing Luke Skywalker was confirming a very cool story on Twitter. A post from Pop Culture and Nostalgia on Facebook shared a photo of Hamill with Harrison Ford (Han Solo) and Monty Python alum Eric Idle. The post read, "Eric Idle, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford. Carrie Fisher had rented Eric's place while they were filming The Empire Strikes Back and Eric was in Tunisia filming The Life of Brian. They were partying there when Eric had returned to catch a football match and dropped in. Apparently, The Rolling Stones were recording, 2 blocks away, and were at the party as well-1979."

"OH wow.... @MarkHamill is this true? Because that is so, SO awesome!" @gmsmagazine asked Hamill on Twitter. "Fact Check: partly TRUE ☑️ The Stones visited, but weren't there when this picture was taken. Bonus Fact: Carrie isn't In this picture, because she TOOK this picture." You can check out the post and the cool photo below:

When Is Return of the Jedi Returning To Theaters?

May 25th marks the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the final film in the original Star Wars trilogy. In honor of this momentous occasion, Lucasfilm is re-releasing the movie in theaters later this month.

"Jabba the Hutt. Speeder bikes. The Emperor and Ewoks. Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is turning 40, and will make its own triumphant return this month. Today, fans attending Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 were the first to learn that the beloved sixth chapter in the Skywalker saga, Return of the Jedi, is heading back to theaters – its first official release in 26 years. Starting April 28, Return of the Jedi will return to select theaters in the US, UK, and other regions for a limited time, welcoming a whole new generation of fans to enjoy a full theatrical presentation of the iconic film for the very first time. As with the 40th anniversary screenings of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in 2020, a striking new poster commemorating Return of the Jedi's theatrical return has been created, again by artist Matt Ferguson," StarWars.com shared yesterday.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi his theaters on April 28th.