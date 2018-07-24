Star Wars Darth Maul With Sith Speeder Figure Joins Hot Toys’ Premium DX Series
Hot Toys has unveiled an absolutely stunning sixth scale figure of Darth Maul from Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace for their premium DX lineup. Not only that, the figure can be had in three different flavors: A standalone Darth Maul figure, a Darth Maul figure with Sith Speeder, and a Special Edition Darth Maul figure with Sith Speeder that includes a bonus hologram. All three of versions of Hot Toys DX Darth Maul figure should be available to pre order right here at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today July 23rd.
Features include two interchangeable head sculpts, a double-bladed lightsaber with LED function, a Sith probe droid, a Sith Speeder with LED function, interchangeable hands, and a specially designed figure base. The Sith Speeder special edition also includes a Darth Maul hologram. The official list of features is as follows:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
- Two (2) newly developed head sculpts with iconic Sith Lord eyes equipped with separate rolling eyeballs features
- Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed pointed horns, remarkable tattoos and skin texture
- Body with over 32 points of articulations
- Approximately 29 cm tall
- One (1) pair of black-colored gauntlet
- One (1) piece of interchangeable left gauntlet with wristlink
- Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:
- One (1) pair lightsaber holding hands
- One (1) pair of hands for holding telescopes
- One (1) left fist
- Five (5) pieces of gesture hands
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) black-colored robe
- One (1) black-colored sleeveless tunic
- One (1) black-colored tunic
- Two (2) black-colored leather-like belts
- One (1) pair of black pants
- One (1) pair of black boots
Weapons:
- One (1) LED-lighted red double-bladed lightsaber (red light, battery operated)
- One (1) LED-lighted single-bladed lightsaber hilt (red light, battery operated)
- One (1) double-bladed lightsaber hilt (detachable into single-bladed lightsaber)
- One (1) single-bladed lightsaber hilt lid
- One (1) pair of red-colored lightsaber blades in motion (attachable to the hilt)
Accessories:
- One (1) Sith Speeder with LED-light up function (battery operated)
- One (1) Sith Probe Droid
- One (1) binoculars
- Specially designed dynamic figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate
Exclusive Bonus Accessory for Special Edition:
- One (1) Darth Maul Hologram
In addition to the Darh Maul figure, Hot Toys also unveiled several new figures for their Marvel lineup today. You can check out all of the details here.
Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.