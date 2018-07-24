Star Wars Darth Maul With Sith Speeder Figure Joins Hot Toys’ Premium DX Series

Hot Toys has unveiled an absolutely stunning sixth scale figure of Darth Maul from Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace for their premium DX lineup. Not only that, the figure can be had in three different flavors: A standalone Darth Maul figure, a Darth Maul figure with Sith Speeder, and a Special Edition Darth Maul figure with Sith Speeder that includes a bonus hologram. All three of versions of Hot Toys DX Darth Maul figure should be available to pre order right here at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today July 23rd.

Features include two interchangeable head sculpts, a double-bladed lightsaber with LED function, a Sith probe droid, a Sith Speeder with LED function, interchangeable hands, and a specially designed figure base. The Sith Speeder special edition also includes a Darth Maul hologram. The official list of features is as follows:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

Two (2) newly developed head sculpts with iconic Sith Lord eyes equipped with separate rolling eyeballs features

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed pointed horns, remarkable tattoos and skin texture

Body with over 32 points of articulations

Approximately 29 cm tall

One (1) pair of black-colored gauntlet

One (1) piece of interchangeable left gauntlet with wristlink

Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair lightsaber holding hands

One (1) pair of hands for holding telescopes

One (1) left fist

Five (5) pieces of gesture hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) black-colored robe

One (1) black-colored sleeveless tunic

One (1) black-colored tunic

Two (2) black-colored leather-like belts

One (1) pair of black pants

One (1) pair of black boots

Weapons:

One (1) LED-lighted red double-bladed lightsaber (red light, battery operated)

One (1) LED-lighted single-bladed lightsaber hilt (red light, battery operated)

One (1) double-bladed lightsaber hilt (detachable into single-bladed lightsaber)

One (1) single-bladed lightsaber hilt lid

One (1) pair of red-colored lightsaber blades in motion (attachable to the hilt)

Accessories:

One (1) Sith Speeder with LED-light up function (battery operated)

One (1) Sith Probe Droid

One (1) binoculars

Specially designed dynamic figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

Exclusive Bonus Accessory for Special Edition:

One (1) Darth Maul Hologram

In addition to the Darh Maul figure, Hot Toys also unveiled several new figures for their Marvel lineup today. You can check out all of the details here.

