Star Wars: Darth Revan Trends After Failed Gatekeeping Attempt From Fan

Ever since Star Wars landed in theaters in 1977, it has earned millions of fans around the world and spawned sequels, prequels, novels, comic books, video games, and TV shows, offering audiences countless stories to connect with. The sprawling nature of the franchise and its mythology, in addition to its continued dominance of pop culture, means that fans have found a variety of entry points over the decades, based on the type of content they liked to consume and the characters they connected with most strongly. The downside of the fandom's passion is there is a tendency to gatekeep that community, with some so-called fans attempting to dismiss those in the community who connect with other corners of the galaxy far, far away.

In a recent interaction on Twitter, one fan attempted to invalidate the passion of another by noting that if you think Baby Yoda is cute and have only loved the series since the debut of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, yet might not be familiar with the character Darth Revan from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, you somehow aren't a "real" fan. In highlighting the toxicity of this opinion, many fans were quick to point out that an awareness of Revan (who debuted in the franchise more than 25 years after the series launched) didn't make anyone more of a fan than anyone else, as other fans were happy to merely celebrate the complex figure that left a major impact on them.

Whatever attempt some fans were making to gatekeep the Star Wars fandom, the result was largely a celebration of the community and the merits of the character. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Revan.