No Empire Is Complete Without The Darth Vader Can Cooler

No one wants a warm drink, even Sith Lords like Darth Vader, so the empire has created the perfect solution.

That would be the Star Wars Molded Darth Vader Can Cooler, which keeps that can of soda, beer, or Jedi tears cold no matter where you are. The empire is all about self-promotion though, hence why the Can Cooler features the mug of Darth Vader himself. The Emperor would’ve done it but he says photos make him look bloated.

In any case, you can add the Molded Darth Vader Can Cooler to your shelf for just $14.99, and you can order it here.

Speaking of Darth Vader, the iconic villain was supposed to cameo in the original Guardians of the Galaxy, but Marvel Chief Kevin Feige explained why that eventually got cut from the film.

“Always, we wanted to reveal at a certain point in the movie that Peter Quill was a human from Earth,” Feige told Mashable. “And for a long time, I really thought it was going to be the greatest thing in the world that you’re in a spaceship and he’s talking to one of the alien characters and he knocks over his bag and one of the alien characters bends down and picks up — and it was a Darth Vader action figure — [and] goes, ‘What’s this?’”

Feige also revealed what took Vader’s place, and it is hard to envision Guardians without it.

“To make a long story short, James Gunn was basically like, ‘I got a better idea. What if he had a Walkman and listened to music?’ And it was like, ‘Oh, that’s a million times better,’” he continued. “Because the ‘Star Wars’ thing was just a nerdy reference in a single moment, and obviously, the concept of the music redefined the entire movie.”

The rest is history as they say.

While fans won’t see Darth Vader on the screen again this year, fans can catch the newest installment of the Star Wars franchise now, as Star Wars: The Last Jedi is currently in theaters.

