Anakin’s Secrets Are Revealed In Darth Vader #10

Darth Vader’s previous life as Anakin Skywalker is a well-kept secret in the world of Star Wars, with even Obi-Wan Kenobi manipulating the truth when discussing Luke’s father’s fate when bestowing him his former lightsaber. In the next issue of Darth Vader, written by Charles Soule, one character from Anakin’s past discovers Vader’s true identity and, with that, the potential key to taking down the Galactic Empire.

***WARNING: Spoilers below for Darth Vader #10***

In Darth Vader #6, readers discovered that Jocasta Nu survived Order 66, the command given to Vader by Palpatine to eradicate all Jedi, even Younglings, in Revenge of the Sith. Nu made her debut in Attack of the Clones as a former Jedi Master relegated to watching over the Jedi Archives.

The character has yet to demonstrate her abilities with a lightsaber, which the upcoming issue of the series will surely change.

When Vader tracks down Jocasta, a medical droid recognizes his bio-signs and declares him as Anakin. Jocasta, being the resourceful Jedi she is, only needs this one clue to put together all the pieces of the puzzle to determine that, not only has Anakin become Vader, but that Palpatine was the one pulling the strings the whole time.

Additionally, while there is often a mutual respect between a Master and an Apprentice in terms of the Jedi, in the case of Palpatine and Vader, the Master has developed a disdain for his Apprentice, even referring to Vader as his “slave” in Aftermath: Empire’s End. The perceptive Jocasta was even able to deduce this detail about the relationship.

Her abilities with the Force prove so strong, in fact, that through concentration with the mystical energy, Jocasta discovers all of Anakin’s secrets.

Not having seen Jocasta in any movies since Attack of the Clones, one would assume that things don’t end well for her. Yet, even with her destiny uncertain, she never wavers in her resolve that the Light will defeat the Dark.

“The Force is eternal. It cannot be ended, it cannot be stopped, not so long as life exists,” Jocasta proclaims. “It will find its vessels. It always does. It already has — you know this. There are others, waiting out in the galaxy. When the time is right, the Jedi will rise again.”

Darth Vader #10 hits shelves January 10.

