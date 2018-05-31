Samsung’s 'Star Wars' Darth Vader Robot Vacuum Is Cheaper Than Ever

(Photo: Samsung)

Amazon just dropped a massive discount on the Limited Edition Samsung POWERbot Star Wars robot vacuum. When it was released back in October, it would have cost you $800. Today you can get it for only $269.99 on Amazon while the sale/supplies last. That is a ridiculously good deal and an all-time low price by a mile.

Even if this vacuum didn't do Star Wars things like emit Darth Vader breathing sounds and phrases and play the Imperial March when returning to the charger, it has a pretty outstanding price for a robot vacuum that's loaded with features. Just check out the list:

20x More Suction Power* - Powerful suction delivers optimal cleaning results

Visionary Mapping Plus and Full View 2.0 sensor - creates optimal cleaning Path and avoids obstacles. Coverage map shows on app where POWERbot has cleaned

Wi-Fi Connectivity- Remotely control your robot vacuum with your smartphone via Smart Home or Samsung Connect, or voice control with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant

Edge Clean Master - Thoroughly cleans corners and edges of the wall

Sound effects - Fun movie inspired sound effects

Again, there's not telling how long this deal will last, so head on over to Amazon and grab one while you can!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.