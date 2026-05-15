2025 RPG Normally $50 Now Free in Limited Time Offer

A new strategy RPG that just launched in 2025 and is normally $50 is now completely free in a limited time promotion. The deal comes by way of the Epic Games Store, which continues to hand out free video games on a weekly basis. In recent months, though, the quality of these giveaways on the Epic Store has diminished a bit, which has led to some users requesting better titles to be doled out. Fortunately, Epic seems to have heard these calls and has now delivered one of its best freebies so far in 2026.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From now until the morning of May 21st, Sunderfolk is the game in question that is free on the Epic Games Store. Having just released a little over a year ago in April 2025, Sunderfolk is a tactical RPG with co-op elements set within a fantasy world. The game draws much of its inspiration from Dungeons & Dragons and allows players to control one of six different characters that boast their own specialized abilities. While it features a single-player component, perhaps the most unique aspect of Sundefolk is that it can be played in couch co-op, with players being able to use their smartphone or tablet as a controller.

As mentioned, Sunderfolk normally sells for $50, so its price being slashed all the way down to $0 is quite a surprising move. This giveaway is even made better when considering that user reviews for Sunderfolk have been pretty strong, with the game currently boasting a “Very Positive” rating on Steam. In addition, developer Secret Door just recently released the major 2.0 update for Sunderfolk which added more content to the game than ever before. Essentially, this is the best time yet to give Sunderfolk a try if you haven’t already, making the timing of this offer that much better.

If you’re interested in Sundefolk and would like to learn more about the game, you can find its official synopsis and gameplay trailer attached below.

Sunderfolk

Play video

Description: “Rediscover game night with Sunderfolk, a tactical co-op RPG built to bring people together. Whether teaming up across the globe via online multiplayer with a mouse and keyboard or playing couch co-op with phones as controllers, Sunderfolk adapts to your group. It’s your party, your plan, and your story to tell.”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!