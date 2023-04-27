Star Wars: Chewy Launches Yoda Lookalike Contest for Pets

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We might be a week away from May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day, but that means pet-supply retailer Chewy is giving Star Wars fans a week to put together a photo shoot to showcase how your beloved companion honors an iconic Jedi master. Starting on May 4th, Chewy will host a Yoda lookalike contest for the pet that most resembles the mysterious and adorable figure first introduced in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and has become a sci-fi icon. Winners will take home various Star Wars items from Chewy's collection, score a personalized photoshoot, and more. Fans merely have to share a photo of their pet, tag @Chewy, and use the hashtags #ChewyCastingCall and #Maythe4thBeWithYou to participate.

Per press release, "Awaken the creative force within! Chewy is searching near and far for all Yoda pet lookalikes. The best Yoda will embark on an epic mission for an out-of-this-galaxy campaign featuring Star Wars items available only at Chewy. Does your pet have Yoda's pointy ears or wise wrinkles? Are they inspirational and always teaching you a lesson? Are they legendary yet adorable?"

"Submissions will be accepted starting on Star Wars Day, May 4th, through the month of May. All you need to do is share a photo of your Yoda lookalike pet on social media, tag @Chewy and use the hashtags #ChewyCastingCall and #Maythe4thBeWithYou."

The winner will receive:

A custom Star Wars-themed photoshoot with Chewy Studios

A spotlight feature on Chewy's website and social media channels

Exclusive items from The Star Wars collection at Chewy and Chewy's Personalized Shop -- toys, accessories, beds, pet parent gear, and more!

Framed photoshoot photos so you can memorialize this epic experience

Bragging rights among all animals nearby and in galaxies far, far away



Even if your pet doesn't end up being announced as the winner, Chewy still has Star Wars fans covered, as they offer items featuring your favorite characters, including Yoda, Grogu, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, The Mandalorian, stormtroopers, R2-D2, C-3PO, and BB-8, plus the legendary Millennium Falcon and Death Star. Show off your Star Wars love at home and out and about with bandanas, apparel, collars, leashes, beds, bowls, and treat jars. You can shop Chewy's Star Wars collection right here.

The Yoda lookalike contest will kick off on May the 4th.

Will you be participating in the contest? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!