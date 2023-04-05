LEGO Star Wars UCS X-Wing Starfighter and Return of the Jedi Diorama Sets Unveiled

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Star Wars Celebration kicking off this weekend in London and Star Wars Day May the 4th right around the corner, LEGO has unveiled their big releases for the evens, and the lineup includes the next Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set – the 75355 X-wing Starfighter. LEGO has also unveiled two Star Wars diorama sets that are designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi. Everything you need to know can be found below.

We'll start with the 75355 X-wing Starfighter set, which includes 1,949 pieces. This isn't the first time we've seen the iconic X-wing in the UCS series, but the new version promises to be the most detailed yet. LEGO Design Master Henrik Andersen notes:

"Whilst this is not the first time we have brought the X-wing Starfighter to brick life, this is the most detailed and I am so excited with the final design. It is such an iconic ship, by designing at this new larger scale we were able to include more specific details such as the thrusters, the cockpit and the wings. We are so excited to now share this with fans."

The X-wing measures over 21.5 in. (55 cm) long and features the ability to change from flight mode into attack mode at the turn of a switch. It also includes an all-new Luke Skywalker minifigure, an R2-D2 LEGO figure, and a display stand with plaque. LEGO VIPs will get first dibs on the set on April 30th / May 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET here at LEGO.com for $239.99. The general public will be able to place their orders at the same time on Star Wars Day May 4th. Note that the VIP allotment is likely to sell out quickly, so be there at launch time.

LEGO's Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary diorama sets include the 75352 Emperor's Throne Room and 75353 Endor Speeder Chase. Both of which will be available to pre-order for Star Wars Celebration starting on April 6th / 7th at 9pm PT / 12am ET here at LEGO.com priced at $99.99 and $79.99 respectively. Details about each set are as follows:

75352 Emperor's Throne Room ($99.99): This 807-piece set recreates the duel between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader in Emperor Palpatine's Throne Room on the re-built Death Star. It will include minifigures of all three characters.

75353 Endor Speeder Chase ($79.99): This 608-piece set depicts Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and a Scout Trooper racing on a speeder bikes, weaving in-between the trees. The set will include two speeder bikes and minifigures of all three characters.

"It's hard to over-state the impact that Return of the Jedi has had on popular culture since its release 40 years ago, and it was a real pleasure as a fan to help create these new dioramas that celebrate some of the film's most iconic moments," said Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, Design Lead for LEGO Star Wars.

"Whether you were in the cinema for Return of the Jedi's original release or came to discover it later, these two dioramas allow builders to recreate and display their own slice of cinematic history – and revealing them to fans, at the same time as many are enjoying Star Wars Celebration, is the perfect way to unveil them."