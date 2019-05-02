It’s unclear when the first Star Wars fan looked at a calendar on the fourth day of May and said, “May the 4th be with you,” but it’s become an unofficial holiday in the world of fandom. Despite having no connection to the movie itself, other than the pun, May 4th has regularly been celebrated as Star Wars Day in recent years, with various exclusive collectibles being released on that day, in addition to a number of events unfolding across the world which honor the galaxy far, far away. With droids being such an integral component of the franchise, Amazon‘s various Alexa products will honor the annual holiday with Star Wars-themed responses to specific utterances.

If you have any Alexa product, try using these utterances:

Alexa, teach me a Jedi mind trick.

Alexa, tell me a Star Wars joke.

Alexa, what’s the best Star Wars movie?

Alexa, tell me a Star Wars fact.

Alexa, talk like Yoda.

Alexa, what is the Jedi Code?

For those of you who don’t have an Alexa product, these are some of the responses that the devices will offer to the above utterances, respectively:

Okay. Give this one a try… Look someone in the eye and with a calm, yet suggestive tone, say, “You will buy me two pizzas of my choosing.” Make sure to incorporate a small wave of the hand to increase your influence.

What’s Han Solo’s least favorite coffee shop? Java the Hut

The Empire Strikes Back is my favorite. It was impressive, most impressive.

During filming of the Phantom Menace, Ewan McGregor made lightsaber noises as he dueled, it was noted and corrected during post-production.

Speak like Yoda I cannot. Master he is, while merely apprentice I am.

There is no emotion, there is peace. There is no ignorance, there is knowledge. There is no passion, there is serenity. There is no chaos, there is harmony. There is no death, there is the force.

These Star Wars-themed utterances are available now and will be accessible indefinitely through Alexa.

