Star Wars: Game of Thrones Co-Creator Addresses a Possible Return to Franchise

Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were briefly connected to the galaxy far, far away, as it was announced in early 2018 that the pair would develop a series of Star Wars films, only for the pair to exit that deal in late 2019. With the duo having expressed their interest in developing their own worlds and mythologies, it left fans to wonder if they could ever return to develop a Star Wars project, with Weiss recently noting that his creative efforts are too focused on his current projects to ponder a Star Wars return. Metal Lords, which was written and produced by Weiss, will premiere on Netflix on April 8th.

“Right at the moment, I’m so excited about Metal Lords coming out, and there’s also The Three-Body Problem that we’re working on and, between those two things, that accounts for about 150% of my attention span,” Weiss confirmed to ComicBook.com. When asked if his mental focuses could change in the coming years, Weiss joked, “I manage expectations on my mental capacity.”

When Weiss and Benioff’s partnership with Lucasfilm was announced, it was unknown what films they would develop, leaving fans to merely speculate about such projects. With their split from the franchise coming months after the series finale of Game of Thrones, it’s also unknown how much the pair invested into those potential stories, based on how busy they had been with the HBO series. In this regard, it’s entirely possible that their plans never extended further than a brainstorming phase.

As far as why the split occurred, it was reportedly a result of the pair signing a deal with Netflix to develop both movies and TV series, with their schedules seemingly being too packed to commit to developing multiple projects for multiple studios.

In Metal Lords, “Two kids want to start a heavy metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about heavy metal. Hunter (Adrian Greensmith) is a diehard metal fan — is there any other kind? — who knows his history and can shred. His dream in life is to win at the upcoming Battle of the Bands. He enlists his best friend Kevin (Jaeden Martell) to man the drums. But with schoolmates more interested in Bieber than Black Sabbath, finding a bassist is a struggle. Until Kevin overhears Emily (Isis Hainsworth) slaying on her cello. The motley crew must contend with school, parents, hormones, and teen angst while trying to get along long enough for Skullf-cker to win the Battle of the Bands.”

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Star Wars franchise. Metal Lords premieres on Netflix on April 8th.

