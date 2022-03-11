Metal Lords: Netflix Releases First Trailer for New Movie From Game of Thrones Creators

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss signed a lucrative creative deal with Netflix after wrapping up their work on the iconic HBO fantasy series, and the first film under that new deal is finally set to arrive. The pair executive produced The Chair for the streamer last year, and now they’re delivering a coming-of-age film called Metal Lords, which arrives on the service early next month.

On Thursday, Netflix released the first trailer for Metal Lords, a film that tells the story of two friends trying to start a metal band in high school. You can check out the official trailer below!

While Benioff only serves as an executive producer on Metal Lords, Weiss wrote the script and produced it alongside Greg Shapiro. The film is directed by Peter Sollett and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello serves as the executive music producer.

IT breakout Jaeden Martell stars in Metal Lords alongside Isis Hainsworth, Adrian Greensmith, Sufe Bradshaw, Noah Urrea, Analesa Fisher, Michelle Fang, and Phelan Davis. Brett Gelman and Joe Manganiello also appear in the film.

Here’s the official synopsis for Netflix’s Metal Lords:

“Two kids want to start a heavy metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about heavy metal. Hunter (Adrian Greensmith) is a diehard metal fan -is there any other kind?- who knows his history and can shred. His dream in life is to win at the upcoming Battle of the Bands. He enlists his best friend Kevin (Jaeden Martell) to man the drums. But with schoolmates more interested in Bieber than Black Sabbath, finding a bassist is a struggle. Until Kevin overhears Emily (Isis Hainsworth) slaying on her cello. The motley crew must contend with school, parents, hormones andteen angst while trying to get along long enough for Skullf*cker to win the Battle of the Bands.”

Metal Lords is set to debut on Netflix on April 8th.