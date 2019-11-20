Star Wars: “Emo Kylo Ren” Has the Perfect Response to The Mandalorian

A fan-favorite product of the new Star Wars films isn’t exactly a character, droid, or even moment from the latest batch of movies in that galaxy far, far away, but a Twitter account that exaggerates the traits of the big bad of the sequel trilogy. Emo Kylo Ren remixes the problems of Adam Driver’s Star Wars villain with the diary of an emotional teenager, addressing issues like Hot Topic, the resurrection of My Chemical Romance, Jared Leto’s Joker, and his father Han Solo (who he relishes in having killed). Now that The Mandalorian has made its debut, the account is taking aim at the Disney+ series with a hilarious new jab.

“oh so now it is *cool* to wear a helmet and be a baby for decades,” the account tweeted, a double-whammy reference for the Star Wars series. In The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal’s title character has yet to remove his helmet (a trait that Kylo mostly echoed in Star Wars: The Force Awakens), and the ever popular “Baby Yoda” for the series threw fans for a loop when his infant demeanor was revealed to be that of a fifty year old. Emo Kylo Ren compares this to the ridiculous extreme of his character’s mopey attitude on film.

oh so now it is *cool* to wear a helmet and be a baby for decades — Emo Kylo Ren (@KyloR3n) November 20, 2019

The creator of the account previously revealed themselves to the world, explaining what prompted them to create this now cornerstone of Star Wars Twitter (which now sits at 810 thousand followers while only following Hot Topic and a Darth Vader parody account).

“I left the theater after Force Awakens thinking, ‘This guy is clearly ridiculous,’” Washington Post writer and satirist Alexandra Petri told SyFy Wire last year. “I waited a while and [the internet] still wasn’t full of jokes about how ridiculous Kylo Ren was, and that was the only content I wanted to consume. So, finally, I was like, ‘I need to be the change I want to see in the world.’ So I started the account. Because I just had so many jokes about this guy.”

Petri will likely have plenty of new material to work with moving forward as six more episodes of The Mandalorian are set to drop on Disney+ before the end of the year and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuting in theaters on December 20. The final film in the Skywalker saga will also seemingly be the final chapter for Kylo Ren on the big screen, but Emo Kylo Ren will almost assuredly never log off.

