‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Actor Domnhall Gleeson on J.J. Abrams’ Return

When Star Wars: Episode IX premieres in theaters next year, it will bring the end of the Skywalker Saga that was reignited when J.J. Abrams released The Force Awakens in 2015.

The actors involved with the series are very enthusiastic about Lucasfilm’s latest production, with Domnhall Gleeson being the latest to join the chorus of praise for their returning director. The man behind General Hux spoke with Variety at the premiere for his latest film The Little Stranger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gleeson said he is currently filming Star Wars: Episode IX, and said that Abrams return will be “epic.”

The latest Star Wars film will likely provide a resolution to the story involving Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, Kylo Ren, and General Hux, but it will also has the chance to serve as a coda for beloved characters like Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, Luke Skywalker, and Leia Organa.

When Lucasfilm officially announced the film’s casting ahead of the production start, Abrams made a statement revealing their plans to continue Leia’s story with the use of footage from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, filmed before Carrie Fisher passed away in 2016.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams’ statement read. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Carrie’s brother Todd Fisher echoed those sentiments during an interview that supported Leia’s inclusion in Star Wars: Episode IX.

“My sister and Princess Leia are the same thing. And the idea of that story stopping and her not carrying forward is very disturbing to me,” Fisher said to ET Canada. “It is awesome that it worked out this way and, thanks to [director] J.J. Abrams, this is going to be very magical and important to us all.”

Fans will get to see the highly anticipated ending to the Skywalker Saga when Star Wars: Episode IX premieres in theaters in December, 2019.