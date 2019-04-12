‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ – First Look at Kylo Ren

The world of Star Wars is returning to the big screen this December with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final episode of the Skywalker Saga. Of course, along with some new and old characters, the core cast of the current trilogy is all set to reprise their roles for this movie. The heroic trio of Rey, Finn, and Poe will all be back for one more round, as will the villainous Kylo Ren.

Adam Driver will once again take on the evil son of Han Solo and Leia Organa, bringing his rivalry with Rey full circle. During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration Chicago, the first look at Kylo in the film was unveiled.

As you can see in the image below, Kylo is concentrating all of his energy piloting his ship, likely tracking down Rey (as teased by the trailer). He’s still got the black outfit and menacing look on his face, but it seems like he’s taken things up a notch with the cape.

There’s no telling what could be in store for Kylo in this final movie, especially considering the title. While Kylo has been the main villain of this trilogy, it would make sense for the “rise of Skywalker” to be referring to him. With Luke and Leia’s story almost over, Kylo remains the only member of the Skywalker family with a large role still to play. That is, unless Rey turns out to be part of the family as well.

Could a redemption arc be on the way for Kylo Ren? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters this December.

