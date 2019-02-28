New ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Stormtrooper Details Possibly Revealed

Stormtroopers first debuted in the original Star Wars in 1977, with each subsequent film finding new ways to reinvent the terrifying military squad with new armor to accommodate various environments. A new report about the upcoming Disneyland and Walt Disney World attraction Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge might have confirmed early reports about a new type of First Order Stormtrooper that is set to debut in Star Wars: Episode IX.

WARNING: Possible spoilers below for Star Wars: Episode IX

Various rumors have circulated in recent months which claim that Stormtroopers with red armor will be appearing in Episode IX, indicating a more elite form of infantry. When discussing Galaxy’s Edge and the characters guests might encounter there, one Disney representative may have confirmed these red troopers.

“The 709th, the Red Fury,” Scott Trowbridge, the Imagineering creative executive in charge of Galaxy’s Edge, shared with Entertainment Weekly when discussing the First Order Stormtroopers that will be exploring the attraction. “There are some stories to be told about those folks, and why they’re here, what they came looking for — or who they came looking for.”

The outlet also noted, “This elite squad from The First Order has arrived on a new ship — the TIE Echelon, which has a cockpit similar to Kylo Ren’s batwinged shuttle but the curved foils of Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced x1.”

While “Red Fury” might seem like an obvious name for elite Stormtroopers who wear red armor, the various other details, such as them being a specific squad as opposed to an entire garrison or that they arrive on a new ship, would lend credence to rumors that these new troopers debuting in Episode IX. These descriptions sound similar to what we learned about the Death Troopers in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, who had very minimal screen time despite their intimidating appearance.

Another representative from Disney explained that the various narratives that will unfold at the park will take place between the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Episode IX, adding more fuel to the fires of speculation.

“We want to give the impression that this planet has always been around, and that we’re coming into it as travelers for the first time onto Batuu,” Margaret Kerrison, managing story editor with Walt Disney Imagineering, explained. “There are layers and layers of history and all of these other characters, familiar and new, who have come and gone to this planet.”

Between this confirmation that a new squad of elite Stormtroopers will be lurking Batuu, the events of Galaxy’s Edge taking place before Episode IX, and the nickname “Red Fury,” Disneyland and Walt Disney World guests could come face to face with these new Stormtroopers when the attractions open later this year.

Star Wars: Episode IX opens on December 20th.

