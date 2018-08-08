‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Newcomer Can’t Stop Smiling About His Role

Ever since Lucasfilm announced the full cast of Star Wars: Episode IX, fans have been speculating about the roles of the new additions to the galaxy far, far away, including a former Marvel villain.

Actor Richard E. Grant recently played the villainous Dr. Zander Rice in Logan, responsible for the creation of X-23. But now he’s taking a turn in the Star Wars galaxy, and the actor cannot be happier about it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Grant took to social media to express his excitement about his role, teasing how he got the gig in Star Wars: Episode IX from a blind audition. Take a look in the video below and share the excitement!

From left of field, came a call from my Agent about a generic audition scene I’d self taped a couple of months ago ……. @starwars courtesy of casting director #Nina Gold #Star Wars pic.twitter.com/zmGCHIlheu — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) August 5, 2018

“So, my agent calls me and says, ‘You know that thing you self taped for a couple of months ago?’” Grant starts. “Generic scene. ‘The director of this film, J.J. Abrams, would like you to come to Pinewood Studios for a meeting.’ To which I go, and imagine myself an hour later, prostrating myself in front of Nina Gold, the casting director who’s got me there in the first place. And J.J. said to me, during this meeting, ‘Do you want the part?’”

At this point, it’s easy to tell that Grant is giddy with excitement, as evidenced by the fact that he’s beaming like a full moon.

“OK. I’m trying to be cool about this,” Grant says with a grin. “I’ve been smiling ever since!”

That sort of enthusiasm is amazing, but not surprising when it comes to the Star Wars galaxy. Ever since the first film in the franchise premiered in 1977, many professionals have long expressed their desires to take part in the saga. And now Grant happens to be one of them.

There’s some far-fetched speculation over who he’s playing, whether it be a younger Snoke or even a big-screen version of Grand Admiral Thrawn. Both seem unlikely, and it seems he’s going to be a new character.

While fans are curious about the future of the Star Wars saga, there were a lot of questions surrounding the role of Leia Organa, given that Carrie Fisher tragically passed away a year before Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiered in theaters. And it turns out, she’ll continue to have a role in the franchise.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams wrote in a statement. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Star Wars: Episode IX will premiere in theaters in December 2019.