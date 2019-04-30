International Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Site Seemingly Confirms Mystery Actor

The final chapter in the Skywalker Saga is set to conclude more than 40 years of storytelling, making Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Before production on the film officially began, fans were curious who would join the cast, both in regards to franchise veterans and fresh faces. When production officially launched last summer, there were various names that were missing from the cast list that had been rumored to be involved, potentially refuting those rumors. As the film’s release grows closer, international websites promoting the film may have confirmed a cast member that fans have been questioning for months.

WARNING: Possible spoilers below for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

After mentioning the returning cast members, the UK website for the film confirms, “Joining the cast of Episode IX are Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Matt Smith, and Dominic Monaghan.”

While many of the cast members have previously been announced, Matt Smith’s involvement in the production has been unconfirmed by the studio. It is unclear why his role in the film has been shrouded in secrecy.

Last month, Smith himself seemingly attempted to cast doubt on his involvement in the project.

Journalist Emily Zemler interviewed the actor, taking to Twitter to share, “One takeaway: Matt Smith is not in the next [Star Wars] movie, despite reports to the contrary. He told me, ‘As far as I can tell, I’m definitely not.’ (Although maybe we’ll be surprised by his secret keeping in December.)”

One of her follow-up tweets confirmed what their exchange meant, detailing, “The studio never announced him being in it so it’s totally possible that was just a rumor. But also possible he wasn’t allowed to tell me.”

It’s entirely possible, of course, that Smith was playing it coy and didn’t want to inadvertently reveal any information about his character. However, as he would be a newcomer to the saga, the confirmation of any involvement whatsoever wouldn’t necessarily confirm what his role would be in the same way that announcing Frank Oz being in Star Wars: The Last Jedi would have revealed that Yoda was in the movie.

Possibly complicating matters were comments made by Richard E. Grant, a newcomer to the saga, who previously starred with Smith in a Doctor Who Christmas special. When Grant was asked by the Radio Times about reuniting with Smith, Grant merely shared, “I would be fired if I told you anything about that.”

Fans will find out more about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker when it hits theaters on December 20th.

