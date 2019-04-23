Star Wars: John Boyega Doesn’t Think He’ll Play Finn After ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

John Boyega holds the distinction of being the first new character we saw in a Star Wars movie in a sequel set after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, as he sprouted into frame in the first teaser for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Having now appeared in two sequels, fans love what Boyega does with Finn and the conflicted resolve he has demonstrated in the series, as he has wanted a peaceful life yet also supports his close friends in the Resistance. Despite fan excitement about the character, Boyega personally thinks that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will mark his final performance of the character.

.@JohnBoyega talked to us about his chemistry with his @StarWars #EpisodeIX co-stars, his beef with BB-8, and how he “honestly thinks” he will never play Finn again pic.twitter.com/4FspZCcITJ — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) April 18, 2019

“Honestly, the bottom of my heart, I don’t think I am,” Boyega shared with MTV News when asked if he thinks he would reprise the role in the future. “I don’t think I am. I feel like it’s–I really do feel that way.”

This isn’t to say that Boyega is uninterested in playing the character again, more that the events of the film seemingly offer a more satisfying conclusion to Finn’s journey.

“Honestly, no, seriously, I just–this is really that movie, I think everyone doesn’t believe it, but this is that war that just ends everything. So I’m just like, wow, you know?”

He added that he thinks the film “definitely” will answer all of fans’ questions about the series.

The Skywalker Saga kicked off in 1977 with Star Wars: A New Hope, with The Rise of Skywalker being billed as the conclusion of the series. Thanks to films like Solo: A Star Wars Story and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, there are still opportunities to explore familiar characters outside the events of that decades-long narrative. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy previously teased that she thinks we’ll see more of the sequel characters further down the line.

“You know, there is an appropriate time. We’re using this appropriate time as an opportunity to see where we’re going now that we’re leaving the Skywalker Saga behind,” Kennedy previously shared with MTV News when asked about the time to consider the future of the franchise. “But there’s no question that there’s certain characters that we’ve created certainly in the last three movies that we may very well wanna see down the line in the future.”

Fans can check out Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker when it lands in theaters on December 20th.

