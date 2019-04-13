Mysterious ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Mural Finally Revealed at Celebration

When Star Wars Celebration first began earlier this week, the presence of a massive mural dominated the discussion among people in attendance. The artwork itself, which was segmented into a series of spotlights on every movie, spinoff, animated series, and live-action project throughout the saga. But the focus of all the chatter was on the last section of the poster, covered until the reveal of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

That section of the mural has now been revealed, showing off the main players of Episode IX in their new appearances, including Kylo’s cracked helmet. Take a look in the image below:

The missing part of the #StarWars banner has been revealed here at #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/Kapr80yGjJ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 13, 2019

The image shows Kylo Ren, Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, and BB-8 alongside a fleet of X-Wings. So, it’s not exactly revealing any new information, but it sure looks pretty.

Since we can’t exactly pore over details over the poster, fans will likely continue to pick apart the film’s title and what it means. Director J.J. Abrams recently opened up about the title The Rise of Skywalker while speaking with ET Live.

“The title feels like it’s the right title for this movie. I know it’s provocative and asks a bunch of questions, but I think when you see the movie, you’ll see how it’s intended and what it means,” Abrams explained. “But in the flow of titles, this movie had a very weird responsibility. It had to be the end of not just three movies, but nine movies, and the idea of having to incorporate the stories that have come before, strangely, is the story of the movie.”

Star Wars is also dealing with themes of legacy and, as Luke hinted in the trailer, a new generation inheriting what came before.

“Whether it’s sins of the father, the wisdom they’ve acquired, and the question is, can this new generation — are they up to the task? Can they stand up to what they have to? And so in a way I feel like we, coming into this movie, have inherited a lot and the question is can we do it, and that’s a question we ask ourselves every day,” Abrams added.

We’ll find out more as we get closer to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker later this December.

