‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’: New Report Claims Another Major Character Returns

Throughout the more than 40-year history of Star Wars, fans have seen a variety of characters come and go, leading to a number of unexpected cameos from iconic characters. The first teaser for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuted earlier this month, teasing fans with Emperor Palpatine’s return through the use of his iconic laugh. The film is also slated to feature an appearance by Luke Skywalker, despite his implied passing in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The final installment in the Skywalker Saga is set to feature countless shocking revelations, with a new report hinting that the film could see another surprising return.

WARNING: Potential spoilers below for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Videos by ComicBook.com

Making Star Wars, one of the more reliable sources of Star Wars news, claims that the film will also feature an appearance by Han Solo. After consulting with various sources, the site pieced together the following information:

“The main sequence takes place between Adam Driver and Harrison Ford or Kylo Ren and Han Solo.

One source called it a surprise intervention of sorts.

A source that did not work on or see the sequence believed it takes place when Kylo Ren asks the burned Darth Vader helmet to show him the darkness again.

Luke Skywalker appears to be the twist in the encounter.

The source was paraphrasing but Han Solo tells Ben Solo it isn’t too late and the sequence has a tone of forgiveness and understanding to it.

He’s not a ‘force ghost’ in the classic sense and he’s part of a ‘vision’ or ‘dream’ type moment induced by Luke Skywalker.”

Ahead of the release of The Force Awakens, fans were looking forward to the possibility of seeing Luke, Leia, and Han together on screen again for the first time since Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. With Kylo Ren killing Han in the sequel and with Carrie Fisher’s passing in 2016, the possibility of an on-screen reunion was completely squashed.

Mark Hamill regularly claimed that Force Awakens was meant to be Han’s movie, The Last Jedi was Luke’s, and The Rise of Skywalker was Leia’s. The new film will be using unseen footage from previous movies to deliver a storyline for Leia, though it’s possible the inclusion of Han in the new film is to compensate for a possible emotional intervention between Leia and Kylo.

Fans will find out more when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

Would you like to see Han appear in the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!