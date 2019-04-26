Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Teaser Earns Most Views in 24 Hours in the Franchise

Throughout the entire production, Lucasfilm kept the details about the final entry into the Skywalker Saga a secret. While previous chapters in the series had their titles or teaser posters revealed long before the film was slated to land in theaters, things changed with Episode IX, with Lucasfilm holding off on revealing anything official until Star Wars Celebration earlier this month. During a panel celebrating the film, the cast and crew revealed the first teaser, which also unveiled the title “The Rise of Skywalker.” Fans were clearly eager to get a look at the film, as it scored the most views in 24 hours of any film in the franchise.

Deadline shared a report that claimed The Rise of Skywalker scored 111 million views in its first 24 hours on YouTube. This surpasses the 91 million views scored by Star Wars: The Last Jedi and is more than double what Star Wars: The Force Awakens earned. Additionally, this number only includes views on YouTube, with the trailer also debuting on various other Star Wars social media channels.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another interesting detail worth noting is that the trailer debuted at a convention that brought together thousands upon thousands of the biggest Star Wars fans on the planet, with the number potentially being higher if these fans were looking at the internet as opposed to watching it debut on a big screen.

These numbers are strong for the franchise, but fall short of films like Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame, which scored 238 million and 289 million views in their first 24 hours, respectively.

Despite the strong excitement surrounding the film, it’s likely that this will be the last new entry in the franchise for the foreseeable future. While Lucasfilm has confirmed at least two different trilogies of films are being developed, they look to Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s financial disappointment as evidence that releasing too many movies too quickly will see diminishing returns. Following The Rise of Skywalker, no further release dates have been confirmed.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will land in theaters on December 20th.

Are you surprised this teaser performed so well? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the hype around Avengers: Endgame, argue if Game of Thrones is going to start going anywhere, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!