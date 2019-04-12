How to Watch the ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Panel Online

A momentous day has finally arrived for Star Wars fans, as the first look at Star Wars: Episode IX is just a matter of hours away. But if you’re not among those able to attend the film’s panel at Star Wars Celebration Chicago, there still is a way to check out the action.

The Episode IX panel will be among several events from Celebration that will be livestreamed for fans around the world. If you want to check out the livestream, it will be available both through StarWars.com, and the official Star Wars Youtube channel. The panel will begin at 12/11 CT, and is expected to last until 1/12 CT.

While plot details are still pretty slim, it’s well known that Episode IX will serve as the ninth and final installment in the “Skywalker Saga”. Seeing as fans have waited for decades to see how that overall storyline comes to a close, it’s safe to say that expectations are pretty high — and that the film hopes to meet them.

“The experience of reading it definitely did and the experience of doing it. It’s amazing how adaptable we are because the most crazy scenarios and situations can feel routine after a while,” franchise star Oscar Isaac shared on a recent podcast appearance. “Even like, ‘Oh, I’m in an X-Wing again,’ I got to squeeze my ass into the Millennium Falcon chair. They clearly don’t make it for ethnic hips. Harrison Ford did not have a butt because this is not working for me. Everything starts to feel like old hat and the fact, towards the end of shooting, when we were saying goodbye, it was very emotional for me.”

Episode IX will feature returning appearances from Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) and Lieutenant Connix (Billie Lourd). Carrie Fisher will also be posthumously returning as Leia Organa in the film, through the use of archival footage.

“Harrison [Ford] was more prominent in the first of the sequels, then I was more prominent, and Carrie was meant to be more prominent in the third,” Hamill said in an interview last month. “I’m glad they found a way to do that, and something tells me that she’d get a real kick out of the fact that she had a hit movie years after she left us, because that was just her. I like to think that would please her, but nothing would be better than having her here.”

New cast members joining the film include Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Ackie, Matt Smith, and Dominic Monaghan. The film will be directed by J.J. Abrams, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Chris Terrio.

Star Wars: Episode IX will arrive in December.