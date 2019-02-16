Star Wars: Fans React to ‘Episode IX’ Photo Announcing Wrapped Filming

Director J.J. Abrams took to social media to share a photo that confirms Star Wars: Episode IX had officially wrapped filming. The photo showed stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac all sharing a hug on the film’s set.

It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all. pic.twitter.com/138AprtFuZ — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) February 15, 2019

The director added the caption, “It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all.”

Fans have been waiting to get any new information about the film, with previous films waiting to reveal their official titles once principal photography wrapped. With Abrams confirming the production had reached this milestone, we can likely expect a title reveal imminently.

The above photo marks only the second official behind-the-scenes shot from the film, following Abrams’ post announcing production had begun last summer. The image ignited lots of passionate reactions from fans, ranging from joy to sadness and everything in between.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the photo before Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20th.

thank god im home alone bc im just yelling and crying over star wars and my love for the sequel characters and cast — char (@IgbtpiIots) February 15, 2019

They finished filming Star Wars episode 9 JJ ABRAMS WHAT DID YOU PLAN pic.twitter.com/o4pUUGJOD9 — Valeria (@valenamon99) February 15, 2019

episode 9 hasn’t even come out yet & we know nothing about it yet i’m still sitting here in tears bc they finished filming its OVER everything is DONE the star wars sequel trilogy has LEFT THE BUILDING — emi (@heroicgay) February 15, 2019

ME, BEFORE THIS PHOTO: Ugh, maybe I’m just over #StarWars. The fandom is exhausting. It’s not fun anymore

ME, AFTER THIS PHOTO: pic.twitter.com/qb2scLhrWz — MildlyIrritated (@MildlyIrritate1) February 15, 2019

Gonna take a wild guess that Rey’s staff is NOT a lightsaber as many of us at one time or another were speculating. #EpisodeIX #StarWars pic.twitter.com/QQsmHrqIyU — John Hoey (@JohnnyHoey) February 15, 2019

Star Wars my whole childhood and now it’s ending…a crying today — ?✋ (@elroyaIe) February 15, 2019

the sequel trilogy is what got me back into star wars and it honestly changed my life. i’m so so so grateful for the entire team — ??? (@hannahpayneart) February 15, 2019

