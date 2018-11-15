Star Wars: Billie Lourd Calls Filming ‘Episode IX’ “Magical”

Few details are known about what fans can expect with Star Wars: Episode IX, though actress Billie Lourd recently revealed that her brief time on set was “magical.”

“I gotta watch myself because the Star Wars PD is going to come get me, but it is incredible. I’ve read the script and I’ve been on set,” Lourd shared with Entertainment Tonight. “I was on set for, like, three weeks back in September, and it is going to be magical. I can’t say much more, but I’m so excited about it and so grateful to be a part of it. Star Wars is my heart. I love it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lourd, who is the daughter of Carrie Fisher, made her debut in the galaxy far, far away with a brief role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She reprised her role as a member of the Resistance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, allowing her more screen time, with Episode IX possibly giving her an even more sizeable role.

With Fisher’s passing in 2016, fans knew that The Last Jedi would be the last movie she got to film for the series, though a surprise announcement from Lucasfilm earlier this year confirmed that Fisher would appear in the upcoming film with the use of unseen The Force Awakens footage.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” director J.J. Abrams shared in a statement. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Lucasfilm also revealed that unseen footage from The Last Jedi would also be used to bring Leia Organa to life.

In addition to Lourd, returning cast members include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, and Joonas Suotamo. Joining the cast of Episode IX are Naomi Ackie and Richard E. Grant, who will be joined by veteran Star Wars actors Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams, who will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian.

Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters in December of 2019.

What do you think about Lourd’s remarks about the upcoming film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]