Star Wars: Dominic Monaghan Details His ‘Episode IX’ Screentime

When Lost alum Dominic Monaghan was confirmed to appear in Star Wars: Episode IX, fans were curious about what character he could be playing. While we are still left wondering who he could play, the actor detailed that he will appear early on in the film and only possibly briefly appear later on, confirming that his role is relatively small.

“[Director] J.J. [Abrams] is a friend of mine and he said to me that at some point I’d get the opportunity to read the script,” Monaghan shared with the Distraction Pieces podcast. “[He told me], ‘Just be aware of the fact that there are massive sequences in Act Two, there are massive sequences in Act Three but because we’re shooting Act One first, I’ve put you in there and you seem to not be around as much in Act Two and Act Three but that’s because that’s what we’re doing first so I want you here, I want you invested. So read the script but just know there won’t be long until there’ll be a re-draft of those things and we’ll see you a little bit more’. So I read it, and the script is amazing and obviously there isn’t a lot I can say.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Monaghan is no stranger to starring in a massive franchise, with one of his breakout roles being as Meriadoc “Merry” Brandybuck in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. His experience with massive storylines likely helped him score the role in the film, as well as having collaborated with Abrams on Lost.

The Lords of the Rings star isn’t the only Abrams regular who is appearing in the film, with Felicity and The Americans star Keri Russell also appearing in the film in an unidentified role.

“It is just so much more fun to work with someone that you like so much,” Russell told Deadline about reuniting with Abrams. “I mean, we see each other and then we talk nonstop and fill in all the details of the past years, and you know, it’s just nice when you have that kind of fun and history with someone. It makes it all that much more enjoyable. When J.J. calls so unexpectedly, cool things happen.”

Fans will find out more about Monaghan and Russell’s roles when Episode IX hits theaters in December of 2019.

Are you looking forward to seeing Monaghan in the film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

[H/T Distraction Pieces]