‘Star Wars’: Ed Sheeran Reportedly Filming ‘Episode IX’ Cameo

Star Wars remains one of the most secretive franchises out there, but it seems one detail about its next film might have sprung loose. A new report about Star Wars: Episode IX has gone live, and it says Ed Sheeran is eyeing a role in the film.

Recently, The Sun UK posted a piece breaking down the award-winning singer’s role in the film. If the report is true, Star Wars: Episode IX will feature Sheeran in a cameo, and he will be suited up as a Stormtrooper.

The Sun doesn’t credit any known source about the cameo, so fans are taking the news with a grain of salt. The report says Sheeran has “been seen suiting up” for scenes as Star Wars: Episode IX films at Pinewood Studios. Neither Lucasfilm nor Disney have commented on the reported cameo so far.

Of course, Star Wars fans know there is a precedent for cameos in the franchise. In the past, a handful of top-tier celebrities have been offered small roles and joined the likes of Mark Hamill in a galaxy far, far away. Back in 2015, Simon Pegg and Daniel Craig got the ball rolling with the Star Wars sequel trilogy as they played Stormtroopers in The Force Awakens.

Most recently, The Last Jedi featured a slew of cameos though not all were kept. It was reported that Princes William and Harry had cameos in the sequel, but word from John Boyega confirmed their scenes were cut. However, it appears Tom Hardy was able to keep his cameo alongside Gary Barlow. Now, it sounds like Sheeran is preparing to add his name to the cameo cast, so fans will want to keep an eye out for any stray gingers in Episode IX.

So far, the upcoming Star Wars flick has kept its details under close guard, but its stars have spoken out casting changes in recent months. Notably, Episode IX will mark the first film Carrie Fisher will be absent from as the beloved actress passed away in December 2016. During an interview with USA Today, actor Oscar Isaac said Fisher is still with the cast as its stars bring the sequel trilogy to a close. Director J.J. Abrams also promised fans General Leia Organa would be giving a satisfying conclusion, and reports confirmed unused footage of Fisher from previous Star Wars films will be re-purposed to end close her character’s story.

Star Wars: Episode IX, starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher, opens December 20, 2019.