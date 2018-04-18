Lucasfilm Hires First Female Second Unit Director With Victoria Mahoney For ‘Episode IX’

For years, a majority of Star Wars fans have grown increasingly vocal about wanting to see the talent behind the lens of the saga represent the diversity on display in front of the camera as each newly announced project came with the confirmation of a man serving as producer, writer, or director. The studio has confirmed they’re taking steps in the right direction by enlisting the talents of director Victoria Mahoney to serve as the second unit director of Episode IX.

The announcement was first revealed by director Ava DuVernay, who shared a photo of Mahoney with Episode IX director J.J. Abrams on Twitter.

The filmmaker added the comment, “Happy to share this historic news. A black woman directing stories in a galaxy far, far away. First unit director J.J. Abrams. Second unit director Victoria Mahoney.”

Mahoney then took to her own account to share the same photo, including the comment, “Catt’s outta the bag. Thank you Ava for putting my name in the #StarWars #LucasFilm hat. Thank you J.J. Abrams for inviting me on your ferocious ride. *This one’s for the outliers, dreaming big–in small corners of the Earth. #MaytheForceBeWithYou.”

The filmmaker has previously directed the film Yelling at the Sky, in addition to helming episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, Power, and American Crime.

DuVernay has been one of the names most often tossed around for a great candidate to direct a Star Wars film, though the filmmaker herself has expressed she had no interest in contributing to the saga at this point. Having previously helmed A Wrinkle in Time for Disney, DuVernay must have been one of Mahoney’s biggest supporters, as indicated by her thanks in the tweet.

While the position of second unit director might not be as recognizable as a first unit director, the filmmaker plays a pivotal role in productions as large as a Star Wars film. Typically, Abrams would be working closely with the principal cast on the more personal, dialogue-driven scenes, while Mahoney will likely be focusing on the much larger, potentially more complex action and battle scenes. The role on the set might not get as much attention, but the second unit director is just as integral to accomplish a sci-fi spectacle as the film’s first unit director.

Hopefully this announcement is just the beginning of the studio announcing incredibly talented filmmakers who can offer their new and unique perspectives of the galaxy far, far away.

Episode IX is set to begin shooting this summer and will hit theaters on December 20, 2019.

