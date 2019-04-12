Star Wars: Episode IX – First Look At Finn Revealed

John Boyega showed off the first look at Finn during the Star Wars: Episode IX panel Friday morning.

In a photo shown on the big screen at the Chicago event, Finn was seen wearing a vest ad carrying a blaster rifle. Another photo shown during the panel had Finn and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) laughing together in one scene. During the panel, writer/director J.J. Abrams revealed that most of the main cast from the sequel films will be on a big adventure in the new movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During Boyega’s part of the panel, he also confirmed Captain Phasma is dead after the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Back in January, Boyega teased the new film on Instagram when he shared a photo of his dirty hands. “The whole team pushed themselves today to achieve something visually crazy! I’ve had many moments of shock on set but not like today and I can’t wait until you know why,” he wrote.

This is Boyega’s third time playing the part of the former First Order Stormtrooper, who debuted in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Aside from Boyega, Oscar Isaac is back as Poe Dameron, while Daisy Ridley will be back as Rey. Keri Russell and Richard E. Grant are joining the franchise in new roles. Kelly Marie Tran is back as Rose and Domnhall Gleeson is playing General Hux again. Billy Dee Williams is also returning to play Lando Calrissian for the first time since Return of the Jedi in 1983.

The new film will also use unused footage from The Force Awakens to integrate the late Carrie Fisher.

“You don’t recast and you don’t suddenly have her disappear. We had a lot of scenes from The Force Awakens that went unused,” Abrams said. “Leia lives in this film in a way that is kinda mind blowing to me.”

Episode IX will hit theaters in December.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!